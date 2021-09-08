Particl Reaches Market Cap of $16.26 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Particl has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $1,845.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00517714 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,538,366 coins and its circulating supply is 11,513,817 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

