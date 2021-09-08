Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Up 0.5%

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.48. 85,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 149,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

Several research firms recently commented on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.86. The stock has a market cap of C$695.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

