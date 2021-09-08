Peanut One Day Trading Volume Hits $585,727.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $2.56 million and $585,727.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00155994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00727434 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,261,864 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars.

