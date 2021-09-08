Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $272.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.49 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $225.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $276,335 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.59. The company had a trading volume of 250,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,541. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

