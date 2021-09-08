Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $217,000 in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

