PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $19.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.15 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $18.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $77.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.53 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

