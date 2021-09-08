Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Stock Price Down 50.4%

Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG) shares fell 50.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Pernix Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRXG)

Pernix Group, Inc engages in the provision of construction services to private clients and public agencies. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Power Services, and Corporate. The Construction segment includes pre-construction consulting services, construction management, design build, and general contracting .

