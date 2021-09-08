Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

Shares of RI stock opened at €185.50 ($218.24) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.67.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

