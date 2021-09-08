Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.03.

PDRDY stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

