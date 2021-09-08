PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

