Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Cap of $234.05 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $234.05 million and approximately $99.66 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

