Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Cut to GBX 709 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX opened at GBX 636.80 ($8.32) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 666.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,215.65.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Wendy Mayall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,850 ($40,305.72). Also, insider Andrew Briggs bought 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Insiders bought a total of 70,667 shares of company stock worth $44,579,871 over the last three months.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.