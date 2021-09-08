PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PZC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

