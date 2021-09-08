PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

