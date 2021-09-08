Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.