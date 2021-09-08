PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

AGS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 248,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PlayAGS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

