PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hercules Capital worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

