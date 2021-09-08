PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

