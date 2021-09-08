PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 43.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock worth $14,721,616 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $483.77 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

