PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Shares of SNA opened at $221.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.58. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

