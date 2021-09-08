PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

