PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 32,450 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 2,264.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 375,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,972,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,796,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 53,640 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $152.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

