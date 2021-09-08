Polkadot (DOT) Hits Market Cap of $27.62 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $27.62 billion and $3.32 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.97 or 0.00060700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00190599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.79 or 0.07251339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.28 or 0.99928149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00736653 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00902698 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

