Polkalokr Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $118,261.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

