Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $45.18 million and approximately $251,538.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003268 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060993 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

