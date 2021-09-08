PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

PCH opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

