PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

