PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.