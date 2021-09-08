Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of APTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

