PRIZM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $412,220.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $412,220.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001937 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,854,270,829 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

