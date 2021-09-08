Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Prologis has increased its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PLD opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

