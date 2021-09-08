Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $139.57 and last traded at $138.59, with a volume of 19777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

