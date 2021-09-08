Providence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

PG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.10. 227,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

