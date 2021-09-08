Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 31.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 164.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.49. 122,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.