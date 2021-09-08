Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. 463,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,038,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

