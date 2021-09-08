PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.61.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.