PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Sells $16,696,894.46 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

