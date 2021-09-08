PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $251.26

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.26 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.21). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.25), with a volume of 184,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.71.

In other news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.