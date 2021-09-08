Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Above Average” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,792.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

