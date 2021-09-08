Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,720. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

