Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $4,360,291.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. 586,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after buying an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

