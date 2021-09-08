Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for KULR Technology Group, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

