Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

