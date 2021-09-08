Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of CHWY opened at $75.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.43. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,791.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 143.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

