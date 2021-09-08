QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 358,843 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIWI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

