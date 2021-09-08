Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $287.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.89 and a 200 day moving average of $246.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $292.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

