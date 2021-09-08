Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 300 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $349.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

