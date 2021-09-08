Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 619 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

