Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

