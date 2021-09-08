Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $178,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

